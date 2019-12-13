Scottish Open: Mark Selby knocks out Ronnie O'Sullivan in Glasgow

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby had a novel greeting in Glasgow

Mark Selby playfully grabbed Ronnie O'Sullivan's fist bump before edging the world number three out of the Scottish Open.

O'Sullivan had made headlines by saying he fist-bumped second-round opponent James Cahill and the referee because "I'm a bit OCD with germs".

In the quarter-finals, Selby responded to his fellow Englishman by covering his fist in rock paper scissors style.

The world number six went on to win 5-4 at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Selby told World Snooker: "To play Ronnie in any tournament is a great feeling and to come out on the winning side is even better."

He started with an impressive break of 120 and won the final two frames despite O'Sullivan responding with three century breaks in four frames.

Selby awaits the winner of another all-English quarter-final between world number one Judd Trump and David Gilbert, the world number 12.

Holder Mark Allen, the world number seven, ended Scotland's final hopes of a home winner, easing past 26th-ranked Scott Donaldson 5-1 in the first quarter-final.

The Northern Irishman will face either English world number 14 Jack Lisowski, who beat number five John Higgins in the previous round, or Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, the world number 20 who also caused a surprise by beating number four Neil Robertson.

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.