Mark Allen: Defending champion on top form in Glasgow victory

Mark Allen beat Shaun Murphy to win last year's Scottish Open final

Mark Allen hit two centuries as the Northern Ireland player continued his Scottish Open title defence with a 4-1 win over Elliot Slessor.

The world number seven from Antrim started with a superb break of 124 and followed up with a 73 to lead 2-0.

It was 3-0 with another outstanding break of 121 and Slessor pulled one back before Allen sealed a place in the last 16 in Glasgow.

Allen will take on Ali Carter or Chris Wakelin in the fourth round.

The 33-year-old has reached the semi-finals of five of his last eight tournaments, including at the UK Championship last week where he lost 6-0 to Stephen Maguire in the last four in York.

Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final.