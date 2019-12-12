Scottish Open: John Higgins & Mark Allen reach last 16

John Higgins was a beaten finalist in Glasgow in 2016
John Higgins was pushed all the way by Andrew Higginson as he reached the last 16 at the Scottish Open.

The four-time World Championship winner, 44, was never behind but was taken to a final frame in a 4-3 win.

Defending champion Mark Allen had no problem progressing at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, beating Elliot Slessor 4-1.

World number four Neil Robertson eased past Peter Ebdon 4-0, while Joe Perry beat Joe O'Connor 4-2.

Scott Donaldson joined fellow Scot Higgins in the next round, enjoying a 4-2 success against Kyren Wilson, ranked 18 places above him at number eight in the global standings.

Higgins goes up against Jack Lisowski for a place in the quarter-finals, while Donaldson meets Zhang Jiankang.

