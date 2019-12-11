Scottish Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan says he will keep taking risks after trick shot nearly costs him win

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the Scottish Open in 1998 and 2000

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he will continue to take risks after a trick shot almost cost him victory over Dominic Dale in round one of the Scottish Open.

In the fourth frame, O'Sullivan needed the final black to level at 2-2 but missed a simple pot by trying a 'banana' shot that saw the white fly off the table in Glasgow.

Dale took the frame to go 3-1 up before O'Sullivan, 44, fought back to win 4-3.

"I'd rather be in and out - die early or kill early," he said.

"There are lot of people who have enjoyed the way I've played over the years, they've supported me and love the way I play snooker," the five-time world champion told Eurosport.

"They come to my exhibitions and give standing ovations. It's a fine line to tread and there are people who appreciate different types of snooker.

"I just wanted to banana the black in and see if the pocket could take it. I knew I needed the black, but the pocket couldn't take it.

"I love the bananas. I'm enjoying it. The most important thing is to enjoy it."

O'Sullivan also fouled in the third frame by potting a red before the referee had put back the blue, ending his chance of a century.

He was beaten by eventual winner Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship last week and will not play in next month's Masters.

Elsewhere, Ding beat Wales' Michael White 4-1 to reach the second round, while UK Championship runner-up Stephen Maguire beat Jimmy White 4-0.

World number one Judd Trump eased to a 4-0 victory over Moroccan Amiri Amine.