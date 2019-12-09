Scottish Open: John Higgins & Graeme Dott through on day one

From the section

John Higgins is through to round two at the Scottish Open

Home favourites John Higgins, Graeme Dott, Anthony McGill and Scott Donaldson were among the winners on day one of the Scottish Open.

Higgins will play Switzerland's Alexander Ursenbacher in round two after beating Jamie O'Neill 4-1.

Dott defeated Igor Figueiredo 4-0 while McGill and Donaldson beat Hammad Miah and Lei Peifan, respectively, 4-2.

McGill next faces England's Elliot Slessor, whose English compatriot Billy Joe Castle will meet Donaldson.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen beat Andy Hicks 4-2 to set up a second-round tie with England's Louis Heathcote, who overcame Anthony Hamilton 4-1.

Marco Fu beat Sam Craigie without losing a frame and Mark Selby defeated Mark Joyce 4-2.

Reigning world champion Judd Trump as well as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ali Carter and Alan McManus play their opening matches on Tuesday, when Stephen Maguire takes on Jimmy White.