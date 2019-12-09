Scottish Open: Mark Allen recovers from two frames down to reach second round

Mark Allen
Allen came from 2-0 down to defeat Andy Hicks

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen began the defence of his Scottish Open title with a 4-2 win over Andy Hicks in Glasgow.

The world number seven fell 2-0 behind to the former World Championship semi-finalist but recovered to draw level.

A break of 55 helped the Antrim man win the fifth frame and he then fluked the green on the way to a frame-winning break of 74 in the next.

Allen will face Louis Heathcote in the second round on Wednesday as he bids to retain his crown.

The 33-year-old has reached the semi-finals of five of his last eight tournaments, including at the UK Championship last week where he lost 6-0 to Stephen Maguire in the last four in York.

Allen beat Shaun Murphy 9-7 in last year's final.

