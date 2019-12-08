Masters draw: Champion Judd Trump to face Shaun Murphy in first round

Media playback is not supported on this device Trump thrashes O'Sullivan to win first Masters title

Defending champion Judd Trump will face 2015 winner Shaun Murphy in the first round of the Masters in London.

World number one Trump won this year's title with a crushing 10-4 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan, who has decided not to play in the 2020 tournament.

His replacement Ali Carter faces Mark Selby, John Higgins plays Barry Hawkins and Mark Williams meets Stuart Bingham.

The event takes place at Alexandra Palace from 12-19 January and will be shown live on BBC TV and online.

The winner of the UK Championship final - either Ding Junhui or Stephen Maguire - will take on Joe Perry while the loser will face Neil Robertson.

Full first-round draw

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire/Ding Junhui*

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

Mark Allen v David Gilbert

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

*Stephen Maguire/Ding Junhui v Joe Perry

Mark Selby v Ali Carter