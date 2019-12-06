UK Championship snooker: Mark Selby to rest after surprise York exit

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the York Barbican

Mark Selby
Mark Selby won the World Championship in 2014, 2016 and 2017

World number six Mark Selby says he will take a bit of time away from the practice table before refocusing on the Scottish Open following his shock UK Championship exit.

The two-time UK champion was a shock 6-5 fourth-round loser against experienced world number 43 Matthew Stevens in York on Thursday.

But the 36-year-old from Leicester had "no complaints".

"From start to finish, I didn't deserve to win, " Selby said.

"Matthew was the better player throughout and thoroughly deserved it.

"I thought the table was pathetic from start to finish. It was tough but I still had more than enough chances to win. I was just poor.

"I would love to see Matthew win it, but he needs to play better than that."

The Scottish Open begins on 9 December, with qualifiers for the German Masters and European Masters also looming before the end of the year.

Selby, who won the English Open in October and has reached a further two ranking semi-finals this season, also has the Masters to think about in January.

"I will just go home and get some rest," added Selby, a three-time Masters winner. "I probably won't even practise before Scotland, just get some rest."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Tournaments

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you