UK Championship snooker: Mark Selby to rest after surprise York exit

Mark Selby won the World Championship in 2014, 2016 and 2017

World number six Mark Selby says he will take a bit of time away from the practice table before refocusing on the Scottish Open following his shock UK Championship exit.

The two-time UK champion was a shock 6-5 fourth-round loser against experienced world number 43 Matthew Stevens in York on Thursday.

But the 36-year-old from Leicester had "no complaints".

"From start to finish, I didn't deserve to win, " Selby said.

"Matthew was the better player throughout and thoroughly deserved it.

"I thought the table was pathetic from start to finish. It was tough but I still had more than enough chances to win. I was just poor.

"I would love to see Matthew win it, but he needs to play better than that."

The Scottish Open begins on 9 December, with qualifiers for the German Masters and European Masters also looming before the end of the year.

Selby, who won the English Open in October and has reached a further two ranking semi-finals this season, also has the Masters to think about in January.

"I will just go home and get some rest," added Selby, a three-time Masters winner. "I probably won't even practise before Scotland, just get some rest."