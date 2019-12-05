Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan's quest for a record-extending eighth UK Championship came to a thrilling end in a breathless 6-4 last-16 defeat against a rejuvenated Ding Junhui.
O'Sullivan failed to pot a ball in the first three frames as the world number 16's near-flawless start delivered breaks of 81, 52 and 110.
A majestic response, including back-to-back centuries, drew the world number two level at 4-4.
Both men had good chances in a nervy finale, but it was two-time champion Ding who held his nerve to progress.
