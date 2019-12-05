UK Championship: John Higgins survives 'weird game' to set up Yan Bingtao tie

John Higgins is a three-time winner at the UK Championship

UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

John Higgins overcame interruptions from spectators fainting, taking ill and letting a mobile phone ring to beat Stuart Bingham at the UK Championship.

The Scot set up a quarter-final meeting in York on Friday with Yan Bingtao.

But former world champion Bingham was left angry when the penultimate frame was twice interrupted by a ring-tone.

"It was a weird game to get your concentration going - especially with the number of breaks," Higgins said after reaching the last eight.

"People were fainting all over the place and people were not well four or five times."

Chinese 19-year-old Yan stunned former world champions Neil Robertson 6-1 and Higgins believes he will have to improve on his scrappy win over Englishman Bingham.

"That's all the positives I'm taking out of it - I'm in the next round," the 44-year-old Scot said. "Happy days for me, but if I play like that in the next round, I'd be as well not turning up."

Higgins was behind against Bingham until drawing level in the frame before the phone interruptions.

"I think the gentleman was a good age and I don't think he even heard the phone and it kept on going on and on," he added.

"Luckily for me, Stuart will be kicking himself because he was in front and could have put the foot down and motored away from me, but he didn't and let me back in."

Higgins has not gone beyond the quarter-finals in York since winning the UK Championship for the third time in 2010 and will be hitting the practice table on Thursday.

"Normally, I would be back up the road watching it on TV," he said of his previous UK Championships. "Happy days - I'm still here enjoying York.

"But I need to get the rhythm back into my cue action as it wasn't there. It must have been hard to watch. The two of us really struggled and brought each other down."

Higgins said a new cue, which gives him "a bit more power", and practising with fellow Scots Stephen Maguire and Anthony McGill every day had helped his game.

"I was going through the motions and it was really tough just playing at home all the time," he said. "But now, with a few of us bouncing off each other, I've got a bit of hunger back for the game, which certainly helps at this age and stage of my career.

"We play each other the best of nine every day for a fiver and whoever loses buys the coffees. You don't want to keep losing money.

"I am a lot happier than I was this time last year."