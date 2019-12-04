UK Championship: Ex-champ Neil Robertson thrashed by Yan Bingtao in York

Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao was not born until 47 days into the 21st Century

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

Two-time champion Neil Robertson became the fourth top-eight player to bow out of this year's UK Championship as he was mauled 6-1 by China's Yan Bingtao.

World number four Robertson was outplayed by 19-year-old Yan, scoring just 88 points as he slipped 4-0 behind in their fourth round match.

The Australian had chances in a scrappy fifth frame but failed to cash in.

And although Robertson, 27, somehow won frame six when needing four snookers, Yan closed out a stunning win.

Robertson seemed set to be on the receiving end of a 6-0 whitewash but somehow managed to get three snookers before clearing the colours to bring a glimmer of hope at 5-1.

But world number 20 Yan, whose victory at the Riga Masters this year earned him his first ranking event success, held his nerve in by winning frame seven on the final black to set up a quarter-final against three-time champion John Higgins.

Robertson's departure comes after shock defeats for former champions Judd Trump, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.