UK Championship: 2018 finalist Mark Allen edges past Kurt Maflin

Mark Allen was defeated by Ronnie O'Sullivan in last year's UK Championship final

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

World number seven Mark Allen won a thrilling final-frame decider against Kurt Maflin to move into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

Norway's Maflin, the world number 42, started superbly with breaks of 81 and 113 helping build a 3-1 lead.

Northern Ireland's Allen, the 2018 finalist, took the next three, with a stunning 126 clearance the highlight.

Maflin's second ton helped him lead 5-4 but Allen levelled and took a scrappy, nervy 11th frame for a 6-5 win.

"I know I can handle the pressure when it goes close," Allen said. "I always back myself to clear up when I need to and that is not a quality a lot of players have."

Allen, twice a UK Championship runner-up, will now face either Gary Wilson or Nigel Bond, who beat Judd Trump in the last 32.

London-born Maflin, 36, had a great chance to win the decider after fluking a red but missed a tricky brown into the middle pocket and Allen stepped in and cleared up the colours.

"I am devastated for Kurt," Allen, 33, added. "He is such a good friend of mine. He is a class act and it's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

"Kurt played well to go 3-1 up and I was proud of how patient I was after the interval. I should have gone 5-3 up then Kurt showed his class to go 5-4 up and you are thinking the worst.

"But maybe a little bit of inexperience at the latter stages of tournaments is all that cost him at the end."

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.