UK Championship: Neil Robertson aims to 'steamroll' opponents

Neil Robertson won the UK Championship in 2013 and 2015

World number four Neil Robertson says he can steamroll his way to a third UK Championship title.

The 37-year-old Australian has looked in decent form with victories over Alex Borg and Robbie Williams, earning him a third-round tie against Yan Bingtao on Wednesday.

Cambridge-based Robertson, a 16-time ranking event winner, said he felt "great" in his 6-4 win over Williams.

"I just play my game. I know if I play well I will win," added Robertson.

"There is definitely a lot more to come. These early stages, you don't want to be blitzing through everyone and tapering away at the end.

"You want to save your best for last. It doesn't always work out like that, but I seem to be making minor improvements as I go along.

"If I get on a roll then I will steamroll people."

