UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan goes through to last 16

Ronnie O'Sullivan has only lost two frames in three matches

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan dropped his first frames in this year's UK Championship but was still a convincing 6-2 winner in his third-round tie against Noppon Saengkham.

O'Sullivan led an all-out attacking match 3-1 with a typically rapid break of 76 the highlight.

The world number two took two of the next three and made sure of victory by pinching a scrappy eighth frame.

O'Sullivan, 43, faces two-time winner Ding Junhui in the last 16.

China's Ding beat Ali Carter 6-4 at the York Barbican, while Scotland's Stephen Maguire was a 6-2 victor over fellow countryman Graeme Dott.

O'Sullivan was far from his fluent best in beating his Thai opponent, failing to make a century, but closed out the match with classy breaks of 97 and 65.

He is bidding to win a record-extending eighth UK crown on Sunday which would take him to 37 ranking titles and clear of Stephen Hendry in the all-time list.

A good-humoured encounter saw world number 32 Saengkham fluke a number of balls to give himself frame-winning opportunities, but he only made one fifty break.

O'Sullivan's fourth-round game against Ding takes place on Thursday at 13:00 GMT.

Tuesday's evening session sees world number six and two-time champion Mark Selby face England's Martin O'Donnell.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.