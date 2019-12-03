UK Championship: Judd Trump philosophical after shock Nigel Bond defeat

Judd Trump was aiming to hold all three Triple Crown titles at the same time

World number one Judd Trump insisted there was "no disappointment" over his shock third-round UK Championship loss to world number 98 Nigel Bond.

The world champion and Masters champion has had a stellar 12 months and was aiming to achieve the rare feat of holding all three Triple Crown titles.

But 54-year-old Bond played superbly, fighting back from 3-1 down to win 6-3.

"Sometimes it just happens in tournaments. It wasn't meant to be," said Bristolian Trump, 30.

"He gave it his all and played hard. He's getting on now and I hope I can still play that well when I am his age.

"There is no disappointment. If I had missed loads of balls I would be disappointed, but I have practised hard and put the work in. I'm not invincible. I will lose 10 or 20 times in a season.

"It just went awkward. I couldn't get in amongst the balls. I don't feel like I played that bad."

Trump won his maiden world title in May, having taken the Masters title at the beginning of the year.

The tour's form player has dominated the sport this season too, winning three other ranking titles, including the recent Northern Ireland Open, the 14th of his career.

Stephen Hendry won all three of snooker's 'majors' in 1996, over two seasons. Mark Williams was the last to win all three in the same season in 2002-03 and Steve Davis is the only other player to have managed the feat.

"It was always going to be hard to match hold all three," Trump added. "It would have been an incredible achievement. A bonus if it did happen.

"But I have done well this season. I won't let this get me down. It will just inspire me to go away and work harder."