UK Championship: Mark Allen through to last 16 with 6-1 win over Ben Woollaston

Allen had beaten Jak Jones 6-5 to progress to third round

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen progressed to the last 16 of the UK Championship with a comfortable 6-1 win over Ben Woollaston.

The world number seven made a strong start to win the first two frames and led 3-1 at the break.

Englishman Woollaston had a good chance to get back into the game at 4-1 down but had a poor miss on the blue and Allen punished him.

The Antrim man will play Kurt Maflin for a place in the quarter-finals.

Maflin beat Scotland's Alan McManus 6-2 in their third-round match in York on Monday.

He made breaks of 60 and 64 as he won the opening two frames before Woollaston took advantage of a mistake from Allen to get on the scoreboard.

Allen, who started the tournament with a win over Jimmy White, restored his two frame advantage before the interval and stretched it to three with a break of 48.

It looked like Woollaston was set to make it 4-2 before that miss on the blue, with Allen going on to close the match out comfortably for a 6-1 victory.