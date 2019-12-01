UK Championship: Graeme Dott through after whitewash win

Graeme Dott cruised into the second round with a 6-0 win over world number 46 Yuan Sijun

Graeme Dott says he "wouldn't like to play himself" in his top form, after he thrashed China's Yuan Sijun 6-0 at the UK Snooker Championship.

Dott cruised into the third round in York and would face fellow Scot Stephen Maguire should he beat Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown.

Sijun, 19, was powerless to deny the Scot, who best UK Championship showing was a quarter-final appearance in 2006.

"It was a tough draw so I'm happy to have played as well as I did," he said.

"I didn't give him that many chances - I wouldn't like to play myself if I play like that."

Fellow Scot Alan McManus is also through to the third round after he defeated Barry Hawkins 6-4, while John Higgins is in action against Lu Ning later on Sunday.