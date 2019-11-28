UK Championship: Mark Allen earns 6-3 win over Jimmy White to reach last 64

Mark Allen will face Welshman Jak Jones next on Saturday evening
Mark Allen won the last four frames to clinch a 6-3 win over the 1992 champion

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen progressed to the second round at the UK Championship in York as he secured a 6-3 win over Jimmy White.

1992 champion White, 57, led 2-1 and 3-2 but Allen won the final four frames helped by breaks of 64, 129 and 56.

The crucial frame was the sixth as Allen edged a tight 68-46 victory to level at 3-3.

Allen's win sets up a second-round meeting with Wales' world number 71 Jak Jones on Saturday evening.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan needed only 66 minutes to beat 18-year-old Irish amateur Ross Bulman.

The seven-time winner scored breaks of 88, 90, 133 and 66 in racing into a 4-0 mid-session interval lead before quickly wrapping up victory.

"It wasn't easy. He is a very good prospect but it was hard for him out there playing me," said O'Sullivan.

"I think you'll be seeing a lot of him at some point."

Bulman, who doesn't have a world ranking, was not even born when O'Sullivan won his first UK title in 1997 and managed just 40 points in the first four frames.

He had a great chance to take the fifth frame but missed the blue and O'Sullivan took advantage before closing out a stylish win.

The teenager said facing his "idol" and "the best player to ever pick up a cue" was a great honour.

"It was a great experience and I will learn a lot from it," he added.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you