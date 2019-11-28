UK Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into round two with dominant win

Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming to win the UK Championship for the third successive year

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan stormed into the second round of the UK Championship with a 66-minute demolition of amateur Ross Bulman.

The seven-time winner scored breaks of 88, 90, 133 and 66 in racing into a 4-0 mid-session interval lead.

O'Sullivan, 43, won a tight fifth frame and another break of more than 50 completed the rout.

"It wasn't easy. He is a very good prospect but it was hard for him out there playing me," he said.

"I think you'll be seeing a lot of him at some point."

Irishman Bulman, 18, who doesn't have a world ranking, was not even born when O'Sullivan won his first UK title in 1997 and managed just 40 points in the first four frames.

He had a great chance to take the fifth frame but missed the blue and O'Sullivan took advantage before closing out a stylish win.

The teenager said facing his "idol" and "the best player to ever pick up a cue" was a great honour.

"It was a great experience and I will learn a lot from it," he added.

In the afternoon session, Judd Trump thrashed Amine Amiri 6-0 to set up a last-64 meeting with China's Mei Xiwen, who beat 1997 world champion Ken Doherty, 50, in a match that was carried over into the evening session.

Mei scored two-half centuries and a ton to lead 5-4 when play was halted in the morning and took frame 10 with his third half-century of the match to get over the line.

'I didn't want to steal £7,500 off him'

The Rocket, who is joint level with Stephen Hendry in the all-time event victories with 36, faces China's Tian Penfei in round two after an imperious start to his title defence that saw him spurn the chance of the 16th 147 of his career.

O'Sullivan was on 15 reds and 14 blacks when he opted to take on the pink rather than go for the second 147-break of the tournament following Barry Hawkins' maximum on Wednesday.

He missed the pink when clearing up the colours but denied that only sharing the £15,000 prize money meant it was not worth it.

"The blue was safe so I didn't fancy making a maxi and the red to get on the pink was a lot easier. It was the right shot to play," he said.

O'Sullivan joked that £15,000 was "a nice Christmas present" for Hawkins: "I didn't want to steal £7,500 off him."