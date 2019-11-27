UK Championship: Mark Williams and Kyren Wilson ease through

Kyren Wilson reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 UK Championship

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

Two-time winner Mark Williams and world number nine Kyren Wilson were in dominant form as they moved into the second round of the UK Championship.

Welshman Williams, 43, hit two century breaks in his 6-2 success against Scotland's Fraser Patrick.

Wilson made two breaks of 92 and two of 71 as he whitewashed Riley Parsons to set up a meeting with Marco Fu.

"I felt a little bit nervy in the first frame and took a bit of time to settle into the venue," Wilson said.

"But from then on I started to play really well."

Wilson said his match against 2008 finalist and world number 57 Fu is as difficult a second-round tie as he could face.

"Marco is a lovely guy and a great player who probably has a wrong ranking so it will be very tough," said Wilson, who won two of his three ranking event titles in 2018-19.

"I actually feel like I am playing better than I was last season.

"I am losing some really close matches and that is the difference between winning titles and not quite getting there. It's frustrating but I am working hard and starting to get results."

'Awful' Williams finds a way through

Welshman Williams hit a brilliant 133 to go 3-1 ahead and also made a 124, but was not at his sharpest despite a relatively comfortable win.

"I was awful," Williams said. "It was not great, but I haven't played many tournaments so it was always going to be a struggle. But he was struggling even worse.

"I will have to play much better in the next round or I will lose."

