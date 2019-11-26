UK Championship 2019: Neil Robertson and Ali Carter both win 6-0 in first round

Neil Robertson's 16 ranking titles puts him joint fifth on the all-time list

Betway UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 26 November-8 December Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app from 30 November

Two-time winner Neil Robertson crushed Malta's Alex Borg 6-0 to become the first man to reach round two of the UK Championship at the York Barbican.

The Australian world number four scored a century and two breaks of 81 against Borg, ranked 121 places below him.

Ali Carter, twice a semi-finalist at the event, was also a 6-0 winner against fellow Englishman Brandon Sargeant on the opening afternoon.

Robertson was thrilled with a victory that ended up being "nice and easy".

But he felt he missed out on three more centuries.

"Alex is very experienced but he didn't show up," added Robertson, 37, who plays either Robbie Williams or Luo Honghao in the second round. "I wasn't really put under any pressure."

Scotland's John Higgins, a three-time winner, gets his tournament under way in the evening session against Peter Lines, while England's world number 11 David Gilbert is also in action against James Cahill.

World number one Judd Trump plays Morocco's Amine Amiri in the opening round on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, and seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is in action against Ross Bulman later that evening.

BBC television coverage of the tournament begins on Saturday from 13:15 on BBC One.