Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump beats John Higgins to reach Belfast final

Trump fought back from 3-2 down to defeat former world champion Higgins

Defending champion and world number one Judd Trump progressed to the final of the Northern Ireland Open by beating John Higgins 6-3 on Saturday.

Helped by breaks of 55, 78 and 88, Scotland's Higgins moved into a 3-2 lead at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

However, Trump won frame six despite Higgins' break of 55, and runs of 67 and 136 saw him clinch victory.

The world champion will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Joe Perry, both fellow Englishmen, in Sunday's final.

Trump, who beat O'Sullivan 9-7 to win last year's Northern Ireland Open, is going for a third title of the season, having won the International Championship and World Open.