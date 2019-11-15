Northern Ireland Open: Holder Trump eases past Hamilton to reach semi-finals

Judd Trump is defending the NI Open title he won by beating Ronnie O'Sullivan in last year's final

Defending champion Judd Trump eased past Anthony Hamilton 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

World number one Trump won the first frame with a 106 break and added the next, before Hamilton pulled one back.

Trump then reeled off the next three frames, rounding off his victory with a break of 105 in the final frame.

The world champion will play the winner of the game between Mark Selby and John Higgins in Saturday's semi-finals.

Having won the English Open, three-time world champion Selby is the only player who can collect the £1m bonus on offer for winning all four Home Nations tournaments - the Scottish Open still to come in December and the Welsh Open in February.

In Friday night's quarter-finals, Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Shaun Murphy and Joe Perry takes on Alexander Ursenbacher, who defeated Northern Ireland's Mark Allen at the last 16 stage.

Trump saw off O'Sullivan 9-7 in last year's final and the two could meet again in this year's decider.

The reigning world champion has already won two events this season - the International Championship and the World Open - and he was also a beaten finalist in last week's Champion of Champions in Coventry.

The winner of Sunday's final will collect £70,000 and The Alex Higgins Trophy.