Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump and Mark Selby reach last 32

Mark Selby beat David Gilbert 9-1 in the English Open final to win the first of the Home Nations events

Defending champion Judd Trump and English Open winner Mark Selby have reached the last 32 of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

World number one Trump eased past Zhang Anda of China 4-1 while Selby beat Matthew Stevens by the same score.

Stevens won the first frame but Selby took the remainder, with the help of a highest break of 87 in the third.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy are in action in round two on Wednesday night.

Having triumphed at the English Open in Crawley last month, Selby remains the only player who can collect the £1m bonus on offer to any player who can win all four of the Home Nations tournaments.

The series also includes December's Scottish Open, and the Welsh Open, which takes place in February.

Among the other winners in Wednesday's second-round matches at the Waterfront Hall were Ken Doherty, who defeated Soheil Vahedi 4-0, and 2017 runner-up Yan Bingtao, who got the better of Marco Fu 4-1.

Barry Hawkins edged out Michael Holt 4-3, with Ali Carter seeing off Li Hang by the same margin and Luca Brecel beating Matthew Selt 4-0.

Scotland's Stephen Maguire overcame Mark Davis 4-2.

Allen takes on Jamie O'Neill in his second-round tie, with O'Sullivan playing Peifan Lei, Higgins facing Kacper Filipiak and Murphy playing Luo Honghao.

Mark Joyce, who beat Champion of Champions winner Neil Robertson in the first round on Tuesday, comes up against Jackson Page, while former world champion Stuart Bingham faces Antrim's Jordan Brown.

The winner of the tournament on Sunday collects £70,000 and the Alex Higgins Trophy.