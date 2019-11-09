Judd Trump beats Mark Allen in Champion of Champions semis

Antrim's Mark Allen recovered from a dismal start at the Ricoh Arena but fell short against the world number one

Judd Trump held off a fight-back from Northern Ireland's Mark Allen to reach the final of the Champion of Champions event in Coventry.

Trump raced into a three-frame advantage over an off-colour Allen, who eventually rallied to take a 4-3 lead.

A fluked red in the ninth frame helped the world number one take a 5-4 lead before the 30-year-old eased to victory with a break of 98 in the final frame.

Australia's Neil Robertson awaits Trump in the final at the Ricoh Arena.

Antrim's Allen had a dismal start to the semi-final, with a pot success of 29& compared to Trumps's 92% in the opening three frames.

Two century breaks in a row from Allen helped him draw level, before Trump conceded at 69 to give the 33-year-old a one frame lead.

A break of 82 allowed Trump to level once more, before a fluked red with the frame evenly poised, where the ball crept in the bottom left pocket after spinning clear of the bottom right, allowed the Englishman to move ahead.

Trump then hit a superb break of 98 to secure his spot in Sunday's final against Robertson.

Allen will next be in action in the Northern Ireland open next week.