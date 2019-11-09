Champion of Champions: Judd Trump survives Mark Allen fightback to make final

Judd Trump
Judd Trump beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final to win the World Championship for the first time in May

World number one Judd Trump overcame Mark Allen 6-4 to set up a final against Neil Robertson in the Champion of Champions event.

England's Trump looked to be cruising in Coventry against a misfiring Allen when he went 3-0 up.

But the Northern Irishman stunned his rival by moving 4-3 in front, with the help of breaks of 56, 140 and 106.

Trump levelled and took a 5-4 lead with the help of a fluke before finishing off with a 98 break.

"When he came back he had me in all sorts of trouble," Trump told ITV.

"I thought the way he was playing, it was all over. He had a kick on a ball when he could have gone 5-3 up."

He added: "It's always good playing Neil. He is a great player and is going to be full of confidence after beating Ronnie [O'Sullivan]."

The event features 16 tournament winners from the previous 12 months, with the overall champion taking the top prize of £150,000.

