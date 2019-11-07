Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Jimmy White 4-3 in the Champion of Champions
Veteran Jimmy White was beaten 4-3 by Ronnie O'Sullivan after their Champion of Champions match in Coventry went to a deciding frame.
The 57-year-old, a world championship runner-up on six occasions, won the first three frames before the five-time Crucible champion bounced back.
White, winner of the World Seniors title in August, missed a crucial red when 29 ahead in the final frame.
O'Sullivan plays John Higgins or Stuart Bingham later for a semi-finals spot.
