Champion of Champions: Mark Allen sees off Matthew Selt 4-2 in opener

World number seven Mark Allen reached the semi-finals in three of his last five tournaments
World number seven Mark Allen reached the semi-finals in three of his last five tournaments

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen defeated Matthew Selt 4-2 to win his opening match at the Champion of Champions event at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

The world number seven won the first frame with a break of 89 and then took the next two frames to move 3-0 ahead.

Tournament debutant Selt fluked the black to win frame four and took the fifth with the help of a 59 break.

Allen closed off the match with a 108 in frame six and will play Mark Selby in his group final on Tuesday night.

The winner of that best-of-eleven-frame encounter will progress to Saturday's semi-final stage where the winner of Wednesday's group involving Judd Trump, Stephen Maguire, Kyren Wilson and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh will be their opponents.

Three-time world champion Selby beat China's Yan Bingtao 4-0 in his group semi-final earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Irishman Allen has reached the semi-finals of three of his last five tournaments and next week will contest the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you