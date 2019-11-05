Champion of Champions: Mark Allen sees off Matthew Selt 4-2 in opener

World number seven Mark Allen reached the semi-finals in three of his last five tournaments

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen defeated Matthew Selt 4-2 to win his opening match at the Champion of Champions event at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

The world number seven won the first frame with a break of 89 and then took the next two frames to move 3-0 ahead.

Tournament debutant Selt fluked the black to win frame four and took the fifth with the help of a 59 break.

Allen closed off the match with a 108 in frame six and will play Mark Selby in his group final on Tuesday night.

The winner of that best-of-eleven-frame encounter will progress to Saturday's semi-final stage where the winner of Wednesday's group involving Judd Trump, Stephen Maguire, Kyren Wilson and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh will be their opponents.

Three-time world champion Selby beat China's Yan Bingtao 4-0 in his group semi-final earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Irishman Allen has reached the semi-finals of three of his last five tournaments and next week will contest the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast.