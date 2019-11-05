Northern Ireland Open: Holder Judd Trump to face James Cahill in opener

Judd Trump collected the World Open title in China

Defending Northern Ireland Open champion Judd Trump will face Ronnie O'Sullivan's World Championship conqueror James Cahill in the first round of this year's tournament.

After winning the title in Belfast last year, Trump went on to become world champion and world number one and last week won the World Open in China.

Cahill has also beaten Mark Selby, Ding Junhui, John Higgins and Neil Robertson and is world ranked number 113.

NI's Mark Allen will play Sam Craigie.

A total of 129 players will be in action in the first round over the first two days on Monday 11 November and Tuesday 12 November at the Waterfront Hall.

Trump beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-7 in last year's final and has since won five other tournaments.

Trump's match with Cahill will take place on Tuesday at 13:00 GMT.

Five-time world Champion O'Sullivan has drawn Oliver Lines, with that match to take place either on Monday at 19:00 or Tuesday at 19:00.

The full format will be confirmed by this Friday, following the conclusion of this week's group stages of the Champion of Champions tournament in Coventry.

Home favourite Allen will be in action on Monday afternoon or Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Selby won last month's English Open so he is the only player who can win the £1 million bonus available for capturing all four Home Nations titles.

The three-time world champion will be up against China's Xu Si on either Monday afternoon or Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Irish wild cards Patrick Wallace and Robbie McGuigian will go head to head in a preliminary round match on Monday at 19:00.

Other top stars in action over the first two days include John Higgins, Neil Robertson, Shaun Murphy and Jimmy White.

The tournament runs from 11-17 November with a top prize of £70,000 and The Alex Higgins Trophy up for grabs.