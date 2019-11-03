Judd Trump beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in World Open final
-
- From the section Snooker
World number one Judd Trump captured his 13th ranking title with a 10-5 win over Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the World Open final in Yushan, China.
The 30-year-old Bristolian won three of his five matches en route to the final in the deciding frame, including a 6-5 semi-final victory over John Higgins.
But against fellow left-hander Un-Nooh, the world number 37, he raced 7-1 up.
Un-Nooh won four frames in five to make it 8-5 but Trump made a 130 and soon sealed his second title of the season.
Un-Nooh, who won the Snooker Shoot Out in February, made a clearance of 32 to win the second frame on the black and level at 1-1.
But after two hours of the final he was 7-1 behind, Trump recording breaks of 58, 96, 78, 90, 85 and 68.
Trump was also awarded the seventh frame after Un-Nooh was penalised for the three-miss rule.
The gap was reduced to three frames at the mid-session interval but Trump recorded the highest break of the match to move within one frame of victory, adding 61 and 36 in frame 15 to secure the £150,000 winner's prize.
It is his sixth tournament win in the last year and it brings him level with Ding Junhui at eighth on the all-time list of ranking titles.
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.