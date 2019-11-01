Jimmy White to play Ronnie O'Sullivan at Champion of Champions event

Close friends Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White (right) last met at the 2016 Scottish Open third round, O'Sullivan winning 4-2

Snooker great Jimmy White will face five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Champion of Champions event next week.

White, 57, a six-time Crucible runner-up, won the World Seniors title this year and his berth was guaranteed after Michael Holt's 5-1 loss to Judd Trump at the World Open in China.

The Whirlwind's match against the defending champion is on Thursday.

The event features tournament winners from the previous 12 months.

The format comprises of 16 players split into four groups. Each group contains two semi-finals followed by a final, with the winners of the four groups going through to the overall semi-finals.

The Champion of Champions, which features a top prize of £150,000, takes place at Coventry's Ricoh Arena from 4 to 10 November.

Meanwhile, Trump's victory on Friday secured a World Open semi-final contest against Scottish four-time world champion John Higgins. The other semi-final is between English 2018 Crucible semi-finalist Kyren Wilson and Thai player Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

