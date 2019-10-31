World Open: Mark Allen misses out on last eight in China

World number seven Mark Allen reached the semi-finals in three of his last five tournaments
Northern Mark Allen is out of the World Open in China losing 5-3 in the third round to England's David Gilbert.

Allen won the first with a break of 85 and a clearance of 113 left him 2-1 up.

Gilbert rattled off three frames in a row to take a 4-2 lead and although Allen responded by taking the next, he lost a tense, tactical eighth frame.

Allen will compete next week in the Champion of Champions in Coventry, followed by the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

