World Open: Mark Allen misses out on last eight in China
Northern Mark Allen is out of the World Open in China losing 5-3 in the third round to England's David Gilbert.
Allen won the first with a break of 85 and a clearance of 113 left him 2-1 up.
Gilbert rattled off three frames in a row to take a 4-2 lead and although Allen responded by taking the next, he lost a tense, tactical eighth frame.
Allen will compete next week in the Champion of Champions in Coventry, followed by the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.