Ronnie O'Sullivan suffers first defeat against Dominic Dale

Dale has won two ranking titles, the 1997 Grand Prix and the 2007 Shanghai Masters

Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered his first defeat against Welshman Dominic Dale at the World Open in Yushan, China.

In a qualifying round match, Dale took the first two frames before O'Sullivan responded with a 50 and 91.

It was level again at 3-3 before world number 94 Dale sealed a 5-3 win, his first in 10 attempts against world number two O'Sullivan.

"It's only taken me 27 years," the 47-year-old quipped.

World champion Judd Trump wasted little time in his qualifying round match against China's Zhang Jiankang, winning 5-0 in just 32 minutes with breaks of 80, 104, 63, 70 and 69.

Three-time world champion Mark Selby, the 2014 World Open finalist, sealed a 5-3 win over Anthony Hamilton with a break of 96.

