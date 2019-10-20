English Open: Mark Selby hammers David Gilbert 9-1 in final
Mark Selby produced a dominant display to thrash David Gilbert 9-1 in the English Open final in Crawley.
England's world number five opened up a 5-0 lead before compatriot Gilbert, ranked 12th in the world, won a frame.
Selby led 7-1 after the first session and took little time in securing the two frames he needed when the match resumed at the K2 Leisure Centre.
He finished off with a 101 break to secure his 16th world ranking title and the £70,000 first prize.
The one-sided victory gave Selby his first ranking title win since September 2018.
"It's been a long time since I won my last tournament," said Selby. "I've been second guessing myself wondering if I am doing things right.
"I got off to a great start and that just settled the nerves."
