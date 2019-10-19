English Open: Mark Selby beats Mark Allen 6-5 in semi-final

Mark Selby
Mark Selby's last title success came in the 2018 China Championship

Mark Selby won the final three frames of his English Open semi-final against Mark Allen to edge out the Northern Irishman 6-5 in Crawley.

World number five Selby led 3-1 at the interval with the help of breaks of 82 and 93 but Allen won the next four frames, including a 96 in frame six, to move to within one frame of victory.

Selby ground out the last three frames to make a 25th ranking event final.

The three-time world champion will play Tom Ford or David Gilbert in the final.

After Selby won the opener, Allen made a 71 break in the second frame to draw level, before the English player pulled two frames clear.

Allen, ranked seven in the world, made it 3-3 and then won a scrappy seventh, which lasted 67 minutes, to move ahead in the match for the first time and stay on course for a first tournament success since the Scottish Open last December.

Selby, 36, found himself trailing 5-3, but won the next two to ensure that for the eighth time in 10 meetings between the two players a final frame decider would be required.

The English Open forms part of the Home Nations series, which also includes the Northern Ireland Open, Scottish Open and Welsh Open.

