English Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan through in final frame against Jamie O'Neill

O'Sullivan will now face Yuan Sijun or Igor Figueiredo

World number two Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a scare before securing his second-round place at the English Open with a 4-3 victory.

World number 105 Jamie O'Neill needed only one more frame to beat the five-time world champion in Crawley.

But when 33 points ahead in frame seven he fouled and O'Sullivan went on to win the match with a break of 81.

Champion Stuart Bingham also needed a deciding frame to beat Kacper Filipiak, sealing a 4-3 win with a 111 break.

In his first meeting with O'Sullivan, O'Neill took the first frame with a break of 114 and soon moved 2-0 ahead.

O'Sullivan, who won the Shanghai Masters last month, levelled with breaks of 90 and 102 but was reprieved by O'Neill brushing a red with his cue in the final frame and now awaits either Yuan Sijun or Igor Figueiredo.

Bingham was 2-0 ahead against world number 104 Filipiak but his opponent levelled with a century break.

The world number 13, who beat Mark Davis in last year's final moved through however, and said: "A couple of times being defending champion I've bailed out first match so I can go home now, have a practice and come back on Wednesday so I'm looking forward to it."

World champion Judd Trump thrashed Peter Ebdon 4-0 despite a modest top break of 48, while Mark Selby came from 2-1 down to beat Barry Pinches 4-2.

Shaun Murphy, seeking a fourth successive final, beat Chang Bingyu 4-2.

