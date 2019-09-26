Judd Trump's 15-match winning run ended by Joe Perry in China

Judd Trump beat John Higgins 18-9 in the final to win the World Championship for the first time in May

Judd Trump's 15-match winning streak in ranking events has been ended by fellow Englishman Joe Perry.

The world number one from Bristol lost 5-2 in the last-16 of the Evergrande China Championship in Guangzhou.

Trump, 30, had not lost since April, winning his first World Championship in May and the International Championship in China in August.

"This is the man you don't want to play at the moment. I'm delighted to come through," said Perry.

"I played him in Daqing and he wiped the floor with me, so it was a daunting prospect."

Trump had beaten world number 17 Perry 6-2 at the same stage of last month's International Championship and had dropped only one frame in his three earlier matches at this latest event.

But Perry won four frames in a row from 2-1 down to advance to Friday's quarter-final against Hossein Vafaei of Iran.