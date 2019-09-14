Ronnie O'Sullivan into third successive Shanghai Masters final

O'Sullivan, 43, is aiming for a third successive title in Shanghai

Two-time defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan reached the Shanghai Masters final for the third year in a row with a 10-6 win over Neil Robertson.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan, 43, will face fellow Englishman Shaun Murphy in Sunday's final.

The first session saw Robertson, 3-2 down, miscue attempting the yellow in the sixth frame.

The 37-year-old damaged his tip, losing a chunk from it, leading to a temporary suspension as it was repaired.

He maintained his composure to take three of the next four frames but O'Sullivan then took charge, winning six of the last seven frames to reach the final.