Shanghai Masters: Shaun Murphy reaches final with comfortable win over Mark Allen

Shaun Murphy has secured a comfortable 10-3 win over Mark Allen to reach the final of the Shanghai Masters.

The former world champion assumed control early in Friday's semi-final, moving into a 3-1 lead after losing the opening frame.

Northern Ireland man Allen missed an easy green at 4-3 down and never threatened to come back after that.

England's Murphy will play either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Neil Robertson in Sunday's final.

After going into the evening session 6-3 up, Murphy hit breaks of 64 and 80 to take the match away from Allen, before finishing with his fifth century of the tournament.

Allen, ranked seven in the world, had reached the last four with an impressive 6-1 quarter-final victory over world number one Judd Trump.

However, he never recovered from his miss in the eighth frame and was unable to prevent in-form Murphy easing through to the decider.