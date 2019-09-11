Shanghai Masters: Mark Allen 'trying a new approach' as he reaches last eight

Allen had to come from behind to beat Liang

Mark Allen has said he is "staying away from coaches" after reaching the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

The Northern Ireland man defeated Wenbo Liang 6-5 to set up a last-eight encounter with world champion Judd Trump.

"I'm trying a different approach this year," said Allen, 33, who won the Masters title in 2018.

"I'm going to stay away from coaches and instead I am working with a friend who has come with me for the year.

"I think I have learnt enough over the years from different coaches to manage my own game. Having my mate with me for a bit of company is something a bit different."

Allen came from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 before having to come back from 5-4 down to beat Chinese opponent Liang.

Trump defeated fellow Englishman David Gilbert 6-4 in his second round match on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy to have won that game because I was nowhere near my best and my preparation wasn't great," Allen added.

"You have to dig in when you're not at your best and I managed to do that today.

"I'm looking forward to playing Judd. I will have to play much better than I have done today, but it is a game I am quietly confident about."