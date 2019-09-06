John Higgins & Stephen Maguire to meet in Bangkok final

Stephen Maguire and John Higgins
Stephen Maguire. left, and John Higgins teamed up at this summer's World Cup

John Higgins and Stephen Maguire will meet in an all-Scottish final at the Six Red World Championship in Bangkok.

The duo will go head-to-head in Saturday's showdown in a repeat of the 2018 World Championship final.

Higgins, 44, beat Mark Williams 7-5 in the semi-finals on Friday, after topping his group then overcoming Wu Yize and David Gilbert.

Maguire, 38, won his own group and beating Jimmy White, Ali Carter and then Gary Wilson 7-5 in the last four.

The duo were were team-mates in June when they won the Snooker World Cup for Scotland.

