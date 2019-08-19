Jimmy White: Snooker legend triumphs at the Crucible - at last

Jimmy White finally won at the Crucible having famously finished runner-up six times at the World Championship

Snooker legend Jimmy White has finally won a world title at the Crucible - the world seniors event.

'The Whirlwind' - now aged 57 - famously finished runner-up six times in the World Snooker Championship.

But the Englishman was celebrating on Sunday evening after beating Darren Morgan 5-3 in the the final and picking up £25,000 for winning a seniors event that was being held at the Crucible for the first time.

"It sounds strange to be world champion at the Crucible," said White. "I have been playing really well, I lost the form on Thursday coming here and today I managed to get my game together and I felt very strong."

Inspired to try snooker? Find out how to get into snooker, pool and billiards with our fully inclusive guide.

Victory came 38 years after White made his debut at the Sheffield venue.

Welshman Morgan, 53, had beaten seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, 50, in the quarter-finals.

White's last Crucible final defeat came at the hands of Scot Hendry 25 years ago.

He suffered an agonising 18-17 loss - his fifth world final reverse in succession, four of them to Hendry.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.