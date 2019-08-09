Judd Trump beats Mark Selby to reach final in China

Judd Trump became the new world one by overtaking Ronnie O'Sullivan on Wednesday

World champion Judd Trump beat two-time winner Mark Selby to reach the final of the International Championship.

Trump, who replaced Ronnie O'Sullivan as world number one earlier this week, won 9-4 in Daqing, China.

The 29-year-old fell 3-1 behind but recovered to lead 5-3 at the end of the opening session, dropping just one more frame on his way to victory.

"It was probably somewhere near how I was playing to win the World Championship," said Trump.

Defending champion Mark Allen will face Shaun Murphy in the other semi-final.