Judd Trump to play Mark Selby in International Championship semi-finals in China

World Champion Judd Trump became the new world one by overtaking Ronnie O'Sullivan on Wednesday

New world number one Judd Trump reached the last four of the International Championship with a 6-3 win over Tom Ford in Daqing, China.

Trump replaced Ronnie O'Sullivan by beating Joe Perry in the last-16 and he showed no let up against Ford.

The world champion only had three half-century breaks, including a highest of 94, but it was enough to earn a semi-final with Mark Selby on Friday.

Selby came through a final-frame decider to beat Gary Wilson 6-5.

This is a first tournament of the season for Trump and his first since beating John Higgins 18-9 to win his maiden World Championship.

But this is the third occasion he has been at the top of the rankings, albeit the first time since March 2013.

"It is nice to be number one," said the 29-year-old. "Anyone that says they don't want to be world number one is lying. It is always good to be on top of your sport. But the main thing is you really want to win tournaments."

In the other half of the draw, Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, the defending champion, plays home favourite Ding Jinhui in his quarter-final with the winner to play either Graeme Dott or Shaun Murphy.