International Championship: Mark Allen starts title defence with win

Former world one Mark Selby has dropped to number six in the rankings after a poor 2018/19 season.

Mark Allen began the defence of his International Championship title with a 6-1 win over England's Sam Craigie.

The Northern Irishman, who beat Neil Robertson in last year's final in Daqing, China, had a highest break of 141 and made two others over 50.

Allen now faces veteran Mark Davis in the second round.

Elsewhere, Mark Selby defeated Liam Highfield 6-3 but there was a shock 6-2 loss for Mark Williams at the hands of Jak Jones of Wales.

World champion Judd Trump plays his first-round match later on Monday against home player Zhang Anda.