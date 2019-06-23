Reanne Evans wins 12th Women's World Snooker Championship title

Reanne Evans last won the women's world title in 2016

Britain's Reanne Evans has extended her own record by winning the Women's World Snooker Championship for the 12th time.

Evans defeated home hope Nutcharut Wongharuthai 6-3 in the final in Thailand to claim the title for the first time since 2016.

The 33-year-old, from Dudley in the West Midlands, hit a top break of 92 on the way to victory.

She won the women's title 10 years running from 2005 before China's Ng On-yee ended her reign.

Evans was the first woman to reach the final stages of a ranking tournament - the Wuxi Classic in 2013 - and has been just two wins away from reaching the men's World Championship at the Crucible.