World Championship 2019: Judd Trump leads John Higgins 16-9 in Crucible final

Judd Trump needs just two more frames to claim his maiden World Championship title after opening up a 16-9 lead in the final against John Higgins.

The opening day saw the players share seven century breaks, but Trump took eight frames in a row to dominate.

The superb standard continued, Higgins missing the 15th black while on a maximum 147 break, but Trump's three tons kept him in charge.

Masters champion Trump, who lost to his opponent in the 2011 Crucible final, is aiming to complete snooker's Triple Crown, while Higgins is looking to win the title for the fifth time.

Sunday's opening day was described by 1997 champion Ken Doherty as "one of the best ever" as the two players fired in frame-winning contributions at every opportunity, while Englishman Trump seized control of the match.

Higgins came out firing in the third session, missing the 15th black while on a maximum 147 break, and following it up with 59, but Trump showed his class with knocks of 101 and 71 to lead 14-7.

Trump needed to win all four of the following frames to win the match with a session to spare, but Higgins' 67 in the 23rd frame ensured there would be an evening finish.

He made a further 70 but Trump's brilliant 104 under pressure with 13 reds and 13 blacks put him on the verge of snooker's biggest prize and a record £500,000 in prize money.

Analysis

Former champion John Parrott: "I have never seen three consecutive sessions as good as we have seen in this final. Both players had chances to get a maximum, it was wonderful theatre with people on their feet. If you didn't enjoy that today you don't like snooker."

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry: "Judd Trump knows the job he has to do and I don't think anything will make him deviate from that.

"If he wins this he may wonder if he had dedicated himself sooner to the game, how much more he could have won."