World Championship 2019: John Higgins and Judd Trump tied at 4-4 in final

Betfred World Snooker Championship final Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 5-6 May

Four-time champion John Higgins and Judd Trump are tied at 4-4 after an incredible opening session of the World Championship final in Sheffield.

The players shared four centuries and three further breaks of 50 or more.

Scot Higgins, who beat Trump in the 2011 final, trailed 3-1 but responded by taking three frames in a row, only for the Englishman to clinch the last.

The best-of-35 match resumes at 19:00 BST and concludes on Monday, live on BBC TV and online.

The first session was of the highest quality, both players making frame-winning contributions when presented with an opportunity - just one frame was without a break of note.

Masters champion Trump, one of the favourites before the start of the tournament, eased through to the final by beating qualifier Gary Wilson in the last four and showed his form with breaks of 51, 63 and 105.

Higgins, runner-up in the past two years, battled through a tough semi-final in a final-frame decider against David Gilbert and criticised the scheduled start time of the final afterwards.

The 43-year-old made scores of 139, 69 and 101 and at one point left his opponent with 244 unanswered points and 35 minutes without a pot.

But 29-year-old Trump responded in style with a 103 break, the 93rd century at this year's tournament.

'Superb standard' - Analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two: "That's as good a session I've ever seen at the Crucible. The standard was superb and it will be tough for them keep it up. The frames were over before they got to the colours and that very rarely happens.

"Mentally John Higgins is in good shape and he looks pretty sharp. Nobody gave him much hope even though he's been in the last two finals. The two wins in the quarter-final and semi-final were big confidence boosters."

Former world champion John Parrott on BBC TV: "I think John Higgins has got a bit more out of the session, even though the score is level. Judd Trump now knows Higgins is not tired from his other matches and knows he's got to play at his very best."

Session scores

Judd Trump (Eng) 4-4 John Higgins (Sco)

66-1 (51), 72-45 (63), 0-139 (139), 105-0 (105), 8-70 (69), 0-74, 0-101 (101) 103-4 (103)