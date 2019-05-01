World Snooker Championship: Qualifier Gary Wilson beats Ali Carter to reach semi-final

Gary Wilson took the final two frames of the match, including a 72 break, to beat Ali Carter

Qualifier Gary Wilson reached his first World Championship semi-final by beating two-time finalist Ali Carter 13-9 at The Crucible.

Carter surged into a 3-0 lead but Wilson hit back by taking five in a row and maintained his two-frame advantage at 9-7 after the second session.

The next four frames were shared, but Wilson coolly took the two he needed to secure victory.

Masters champion Judd Trump resumes 7-1 up against Stephen Maguire.

That means the Englishman could win with a session to spare over the Scot.

David Gilbert is 10-6 ahead against Kyren Wilson, while former champions John Higgins and Neil Robertson resumed on Wednesday morning tied at 4-4.