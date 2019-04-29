World Championship 2019: Kyren Wilson reaches quarter-finals with stunning comeback

Kyren Wilson
Kyren Wilson had trailed Barry Hawkins 9-7 after the second session of their second-round tie
Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April-6 May
Kyren Wilson made a stunning comeback from a five-frame deficit to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11 and reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship.

In a high-quality contest, Hawkins made four centuries in the opening session in Sheffield to lead 6-1 and went 9-7 ahead in the next.

Wilson responded to make it 10-10 and completed victory in tremendous fashion by compiling back-to-back centuries.

"I had to make it happen and stay positive," said 27-year-old Wilson.

"I was just on autopilot. It was a matter of staying in the present and taking the chance when it came.

"I walked in the dressing room and my team said to me: 'He's playing like Superman'. I knew I'd been practising hard - it's about being patient and not forcing it to come and fortunately it did."

Ali Carter, a two-time finalist, also reached the last eight by coming from behind to beat Zhou Yuelong of China 13-9.

Carter had fallen 5-1 and 9-7 behind after the first two sessions, seeing Zhou make two centuries, but won six frames in a row to advance and faces fellow qualifier Gary Wilson next.

Two quarter-final spots remain unclaimed and will be completed on Monday evening - former champions John Higgins and Stuart Bingham are tied at 8-8, while China's Ding Junhui leads England's Judd Trump 9-7.

